Reserve Bank working with banks amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Reserve Bank looks set to ease controls on bank finances to allow them to keep lending to businesses and households through the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown and recovery.

The central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate, and is pumping money into the economy and financial markets.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr told Morning Report the bank was also looking at easing credit limits on the retail banks to ensure they can use more money during the crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“The real challenge is to make sure the banks bank the people – business, households.

“I’m confident there will be more announcements today.”

Orr said retail banks were strong but the Reserve Bank needed to make sure that if they were freezing mortgages they were not putting themselves in danger.