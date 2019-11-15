Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More passengers come forward|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|62 yet to come forward says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Reserve Bank working with banks amid COVID-19 pandemic

TVNZ
March 24, 2020 11:32 am
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr [Source: TVNZ]

The Reserve Bank looks set to ease controls on bank finances to allow them to keep lending to businesses and households through the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown and recovery.

The central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate, and is pumping money into the economy and financial markets.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr told Morning Report the bank was also looking at easing credit limits on the retail banks to ensure they can use more money during the crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“The real challenge is to make sure the banks bank the people – business, households.

“I’m confident there will be more announcements today.”

Orr said retail banks were strong but the Reserve Bank needed to make sure that if they were freezing mortgages they were not putting themselves in danger.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.