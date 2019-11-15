Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Man charged for spreading false information|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Reserve Bank of NZ to ramp up support for businesses and banks

Radio NZ
March 30, 2020 11:33 am

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is ramping up support for businesses and banks by accepting corporate debt and other assets as security for loans to banks.

The latest measure is designed to pump more money into the economy through the banking system.

Assistant governor Christian Hawkesby said the aim is to encourage banks to keep funding corporate clients by swapping the company securities they hold for loans for cash from the central bank.

Article continues after advertisement

“By banking the banks, we are ensuring large businesses can better manage their cash flows, and lower their funding costs.”

The RBNZ will have a weekly window for retail banks to access the money, with an offer to lend around $500 million each time for up to three months.

The programme will run for up to 12 months but end sooner depending on demand.

Hawkesby said other assets would also be accepted for swapping for cash.

The new programme is the latest in a series of measures aimed at holding down interest rates, ensuring liquidity in financial markets to stop volatility and price spikes, and pumping money into the economy to support lending and businesses.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.