Request made to improve facilities

As stall fee waiver is likely to end in July and market vendors are encouraged to resume paying stall fees to municipal councils.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says stall fees are a critical avenue for municipal councils as it helps them improve the facilities around the market.

Kumar says the stall waiver was announced in the last budget to ease the burden during COVID as the government was obliged to help vendors.

However, with the border reopening and restrictions eased, Kumar hopes vendors will be able to earn a decent living and be able to pay their stall fees which will benefit them in return.

“Only this morning, I received a call from a market vendor requesting and it was a humble and a genuine request that if only municipal council that is Lautoka City Council can consider tar sealing the bus bay area, the bus station area because of a lot of dust coming from that area that is having an impact on the vendors”

The Minister says the request has been taken on board and they will try their best to accommodate these types of requests.