Reports of Westpac selling Pacific operations

Westpac is believed to be close to selling its Pacific banking operations.

The Australian.com reports the identity of the buyer remains unclear and logical acquirers for the Pacific Bank would be Papua New Guinea’s largest bank, Bank South Pacific or French bank BRED, which owns subsidiary BRED Bank Fiji.

The Australian bank is set to divest well over $3bn worth of non-core assets, including its wealth management platform, general insurance business and car and auto loans business as well as the Pacific Bank.

Westpac announced in May while delivering its interim results that it would create a “specialist businesses” division.

The Australian reports Westpac sold South Pacific banking operations in 2015, including those in Samoa, Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Tonga to the Bank South Pacific for $125m.

This left Westpac with operations in its largest Pacific markets of Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Westpac has been the longest serving bank in Fiji for 113 years and the first bank in PNG.