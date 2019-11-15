Reporters are being shut out in London as well as Washington

An attempt to exclude select UK political reporters from an official briefing has led some journalists to accuse the British government of resorting to tactics used by President Donald Trump to punish the media for critical coverage.

Several publications were prevented from attending a briefing at the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, prompting journalists from leading UK networks and newspapers to walk out, an act of solidarity that follows skirmishes between Johnson and the media on the campaign trail in December.

The increasingly strained relationship between journalists and the prime minister, and the response of his government, has drawn comparisons to the approach used by the Trump administration to penalize outlets and individual journalists for coverage it considers unfair.

Johnson, a former journalist for The Telegraph, refused to participate in one of the major television debates of the general election campaign, ducked an encounter with one of the country’s premier political interviewers and prevented a reporter from one left-leaning newspaper from traveling on the campaign bus. UK government ministers have also boycotted the BBC’s flagship morning radio program following the election, reportedly because of how it covered the campaign.

Trump, meanwhile, frequently dismisses critical coverage as “fake news,” refuses to grant interviews to media outlets he dislikes and seeks to restrict their access to government and campaign events. His administration has not held a press briefing in months.

Just on Monday, the Trump campaign removed a Bloomberg reporter from an event and the White House excluded CNN anchors from a traditional briefing ahead of the State of the Union.