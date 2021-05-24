Home

Reopened bar receives overwhelming response 

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 6, 2021 12:25 pm
The DogFather, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Suva, was overwhelmed with the response from Fijians as it reopened after seven months.

 Many were eager to book a table as early as 4pm before the bar hit its 70 percent occupancy limit.

Special Projects Manager, Hamish Black, says the eatery and bar is using the VAX-Check tool to verify every patron’s vaccination status before they are permitted to enter.

 “For us it was about making sure we have the COVID protocols correct. There was a lot of work to ensure everything is complied with here and the new rules that were in force. That’s our focus first of all – secondly a lot of marketing. We’ve got some new products. We’ve got the dog beers, the rhumbo original and the rhumbo sling all brand new to the market as well.”

 DogFather has also introduced four new beers that is brewed at their Wailoaloa beach brewery in Nadi.

Black adds that they’ve received positive responses from patrons about their new products.

 

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.