Business

Rental Car Association remains optimistic

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 4:30 pm

The Fiji Rental Car Association held its annual general meeting today to hear about the difficulties faced by the operators and to discuss ways to move forward.

Vice President, Shalit Kumar says 2021 was a challenging year for the operators as it threatened their operations.

However, he says they are embracing this year with a positive mindset.

He adds that the loan repayment holiday by the government provided much assistance to the operators.

“The lockdowns created that stir, a situation where we could not even make the payments. A lot of help was coming from the government, but that again how long do you give holidays? How long will credit institutions sustain that? The vehicle values dropped and the loan debts increased. “


Shalit Kumar

Kumar says while they are experiencing an increase in business activity now, he is urging operators to maintain a business plan that includes a budget and an allowance for abrupt negative circumstances.

