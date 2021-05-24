Renewed hope for planters and landscape designers

The opening of borders and ease of restrictions is giving renewed hope to plant suppliers and landscape designers.

These plant suppliers and landscape designers were also affected when a number of businesses closed down as they not only supply to renowned hotels and resorts, they also provide all facets of landscaping.

Pacific Harbor Planters Managing Director, Llew Boddam-Whetham says following the opening of the containment borders, they opened doors for customers last week.

The last 18 months have been a struggle, apart from six weeks, we’ve remained open only for wholesale on a skeleton staff but we have been able to retain our key staff and feed their children. Since we have broken these barriers we have never been busier, We are back to four days a week in August, we back to five days a week in September and now we have made the decision to reopen.

He says they are expecting to be very busy for the next six to 12 months.

He adds they sell a lot of stock and their only issue is replacing it.

Vuda Point Nursery Director, Kim Waters, says the closures not only affected their revenue but also had to let go of their staff.

“I had to finance the company myself and keep one or two people employed, the other ten I had to lay off, I didn’t have any income to pay them. It was really bad not having the manpower to water the plants every day because it’s over five and a half acres and there is 70,000 to 80,000 plants”.

These planters and landscape designers are hoping that their business will start blooming again.