Remote working has negative effects: Netflix boss

Netflix’s chairman has said working from home has no positive effects and makes debating ideas harder.

But Reed Hastings, who founded the platform, also said its 8,600 employees would not have to return to the office until most of them had received an approved coronavirus vaccine.

And he predicted most people would continue to work for home on one day a week even after the pandemic was over.

A new UK government ad campaign is now asking workers to return to workplaces.