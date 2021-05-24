Remote businesses are now getting connected

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 2:54 pm

Remote and rural communities who were typically beyond the reach of traditional network coverage can now access internet, delivered via satellite from Vodafone Fiji.

Vodafone is adding value by bundling phone system with this solution, so businesses, government offices, schools and health centers in these remote areas can connect and communicate.

Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald Prasad says the solution is scalable and can be tailored to suit household use, community use and generate business.

Vodafone recently deployed this solution in the highlands of Namosi to connect remote communities and based on the success, this model is now being replicated across other communities.

Another recent implementation has been with Fiji Pine Group of Companies.

For a long time, Fiji Pine has struggled with communicating with four of its forest stations in Bua, Ra, Nabou and Uto in the interior of Nadi.

The employees would travel a few kilometres from the stations daily to reach coverage areas to communicate and send reports to the head office in Drasa, Lautoka.

IT Manager at Fiji Pine Group of Companies, Osea Daveta says Vodafone’s Satellite Internet solution has enabled their staff onsite to send daily reports on operations of nursery, logging, harvesting among other necessary reports.

Vodafone Fiji partnered with Kacific, a next-generation broadband satellite operator to develop this solution, designed specifically to connect more Fijians from remote areas.

