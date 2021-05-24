Relief assistance extension by banks welcomed

Over 30,000 customers have been assisted through the COVID-19 financial relief assistance provided by the banks.

The Association of Banks has announced that commercial banks will extend the relief assistance to businesses until March next year, on a case-by-case basis.

Chair, Rakesh Ram says support for businesses severely impacted by the pandemic will continue as they work with the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Ram says this is the fourth extension since relief measures were introduced.

“At its peak, the level of principal and interest holiday provided to customers was $3.5 billion, it has now reduced to around $2.8 billion as businesses are recovering and we expect the numbers to reduce as the economy recovers.”

Ram says commercial banks recognize that many businesses still need financial support as full recovery will take longer.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti have welcomed the extension.