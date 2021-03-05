Rehabilitation underway at Tavuni Hill Fort

The rehabilitation of the Tavuni Hill Fort in Sigatoka is ongoing and requires support from relevant stakeholders.

Site attendant Naomi Taufa says travel restriction has been a blessing in disguise for them as it’s an opportune time for them to carry out some minor repair work.

She adds they’ve exhausted their available funding to carry out this rehabilitation work before the opening of borders which will create a lot of tourism activity.

“Since we’ve been affected from the pandemic and we nothing at all at the moment. We are looking for some assistance from groups to fund this place to upgrade the facilities or the lookout. Mainly the treks and sheds for our visitors.”

Taufa highlighted that work is also underway to diversify their reach to a wide variety of clients via social media to ensure business stays afloat in these trying times.