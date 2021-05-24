Regional trade picking up

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya is optimistic that Fiji is slowly making strides towards full recovery as exporters are beginning to get products to the markets.

Regional trade, including Australia and New Zealand, has improved significantly compared to a few months ago as Fiji Airways resumed service.

Koya says while Fijians maybe managing things fairly well as we emerge from COVID-19, they must be cautious of other factors.

“Not as much as we would hope it would be and are hoping it can be, but fingers crossed that hopefully, it gets better soon. I think everybody should know that there are ripple effects in terms of prices as we know with the fuel price being very high, hovering at very extreme high marks.”

He adds that the continuing disruption to the global supply chain is also affecting prices for imported materials.

“There is a slow in goods coming into the country with respect to the building of infrastructure and just construction material in general. The prices are fairly on a high side at the moment and I think its something we are going to have to face for a little while until it settles down a bit.”

The Minister adds that Fiji is learning from the global pandemic and is now working towards a broad-based economy.

The global disruption in the supply chain is likely to continue for the next few months.