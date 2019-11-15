The Fijian tourism sector is one of the hardest-hit industries in the country, and its recovery is projected to take long.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the tourism sector is dependent on the people’s psychology and is very sensitive to safety and security aspects.

Dr Kishore says when the pandemic is over and the world starts to heal, regaining people’s trust to travel again may be challenging.

He has predicted that COVID-19 would have a deeper impact than natural disasters, as people cannot predict when the pandemic would be over.

“And it will not just come out like Winston because this is a long term fact. At the moment we don’t know when we peaking and when we coming out of it. Let alone recovery.”

Outgoing Minister for Tourism Premila Kumar says they are working on some measures to help the industry.

“We just waiting for the right time. So behind the scene work is going on. We just waiting for the right moment. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not giving us the opportunity to roll out the plans we have in place we just have to wait.”

Dr Kishore says it also depends on the economic situation.

He adds with the economy disrupted, it also reduces people’s desire to travel.