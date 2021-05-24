Refurbished Value City outlet attract customers

The Value City Challenge Plaza outlet in Laucala Beach was packed this morning.

This as hundreds of customers capitalized on the shop’s first day of operation after its refurbishment.

Managing Director, Vera Chute says the refurbishment is part of their innovative tactics to ensure their business stay afloat.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the turnout this morning was more than expected and they had to step in to enforce strict measures to avoid overcrowding.

Chute says around 15 staff will be based at the Challenge Plaza branch.

“We are happy to have all of our staff back at work. We are 97 percent fully vaccinated. Yes, the staff are happy to be back on having time-cuts and having been at home during the lockdown.”

The re-opening signals that business operations are slowly returning to normal and has created employment for new recruits.

Chute also highlighted that plans are in place to refurbish few other Value City outlets across the country.

An estimated $70,000 was spent on the refurbishment.