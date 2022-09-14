Reddy commends Nawamagi coconut farmers

[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Agriculture is pushing for an expansion of coconut farming in the Western Division.

During the commissioning of a coconut orchard in Nawamagi village in Sigatoka, Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this is the first step towards establishing large-scale coconut farming in the country.

He says large-scale coconut plantations are found only in Vanua Levu and Taveuni but it is not enough to meet the industry’s needs.

Dr Reddy says there is a growing demand for copra, fresh coconut juice, coconut oil and other coconut products.

He says the Ministry is providing coconut planting material to farmers who are keen on venturing into the coconut industry.

The establishment of the Nawamagi Coconut Orchards is part of the Ministry’s commemorative celebrations of World Coconut Day.