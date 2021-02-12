Recurring issues becoming a concern: Shandil

The Consumer Council has made submissions to the Ministry of Health and the Municipal Councils to address some of the recurring issues with supermarkets.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says they will be working with relevant stakeholders to iron out the issues regarding putrid meat being sold in supermarkets and other issues.

Shandil says the recurring issues are becoming a concern for the council as it also affects the health of consumers.

“Through the council’s market surveillance and the complaints received, it has been discovered that certain supermarkets continue to breach the relevant consumer protection act.”

Shandil says consumers have the right to access quality items that they pay for and also access hygienic supermarkets.