Recommencement of inbound passenger flights from today

Inbound passenger flights to Fiji will recommence today with new adaptations to border quarantine protocols.

This was announced by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

In light of the discovery of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel Coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the Health Ministry has completed its extensive review of its border quarantine processes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the entry swab test will be conducted over day three and four as this will reduce the risk of a false negative result and improve the ability to identify cases of inflight transmission.

Stricter in-room quarantine protocols will be enforced, with no outdoor activity for new arrivals until a negative entry swab test result is received and heightened COVID-safe measures will be implemented for all border health unit personnel and hospital isolation unit frontline staff.

This will include increased supply and use of N 95 masks by frontline staff and stricter enforcement of the wearing of PPE, including masks, in the airport.

The COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce says the new strain of Sars CoV 2 virus appears to be more transmissible however, it is transmitted in the same manner as the existing strain, it is detectable through the same means of testing, and it is not considered more dangerous to human beings.

While the blanket restriction on inbound passenger flights has been lifted, the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services will be maintaining tightly-controlled weekly quotas on inbound passenger numbers as the Border Health Protection medical and military personnel and the Airport staff and space are also being used to help with the Cyclone Yasa response.