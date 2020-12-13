Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|
Full Coverage

Business

Recommencement of inbound passenger flights from today

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 6:48 am

Inbound passenger flights to Fiji will recommence today with new adaptations to border quarantine protocols.

This was announced by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

In light of the discovery of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel Coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the Health Ministry has completed its extensive review of its border quarantine processes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the entry swab test will be conducted over day three and four as this will reduce the risk of a false negative result and improve the ability to identify cases of inflight transmission.

Stricter in-room quarantine protocols will be enforced, with no outdoor activity for new arrivals until a negative entry swab test result is received and heightened COVID-safe measures will be implemented for all border health unit personnel and hospital isolation unit frontline staff.

This will include increased supply and use of N 95 masks by frontline staff and stricter enforcement of the wearing of PPE, including masks, in the airport.

The COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce says the new strain of Sars CoV 2 virus appears to be more transmissible however, it is transmitted in the same manner as the existing strain, it is detectable through the same means of testing, and it is not considered more dangerous to human beings.

While the blanket restriction on inbound passenger flights has been lifted, the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services will be maintaining tightly-controlled weekly quotas on inbound passenger numbers as the Border Health Protection medical and military personnel and the Airport staff and space are also being used to help with the Cyclone Yasa response.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.