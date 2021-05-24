Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Business

Recent floods badly affected farming communities

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 6:55 am

Most of the farming communities in Naitasiri are still reeling from the impact of flooding over the past three days.

Commercial Farmer, Ratu Senirusi Naiteqe says they are still counting the cost of the flooding on Monday, which destroyed hundreds of crops, including ginger, kava, and left whole farms inundated with floodwaters.

Right now, it is no longer conducive to taking our crops to the market. This is a huge loss for us. However, it will be for our consumption.”

Article continues after advertisement

Naqali Village Headman Mosese Vosabeci says the evidence is clear that climate change is already having a serious impact on human lives, threatening the basic elements we all need for adequate food security.

“Flooding is nothing new in our area. But the recurring disaster is alarming. It has affected our livelihoods. We have held some discussions on relocation, but it’s a long-term plan for us.

According to the Naqali farmers, the cost of damage to their crops is estimated at over $6,000, as they plan to start from scratch again and request assistance from the government and relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry is conducting its assessment to accurately ascertain the magnitude of the damage.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.