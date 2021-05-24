Recent floods badly affected farming communities

Most of the farming communities in Naitasiri are still reeling from the impact of flooding over the past three days.

Commercial Farmer, Ratu Senirusi Naiteqe says they are still counting the cost of the flooding on Monday, which destroyed hundreds of crops, including ginger, kava, and left whole farms inundated with floodwaters.

“Right now, it is no longer conducive to taking our crops to the market. This is a huge loss for us. However, it will be for our consumption.”

Naqali Village Headman Mosese Vosabeci says the evidence is clear that climate change is already having a serious impact on human lives, threatening the basic elements we all need for adequate food security.

“Flooding is nothing new in our area. But the recurring disaster is alarming. It has affected our livelihoods. We have held some discussions on relocation, but it’s a long-term plan for us.“

According to the Naqali farmers, the cost of damage to their crops is estimated at over $6,000, as they plan to start from scratch again and request assistance from the government and relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry is conducting its assessment to accurately ascertain the magnitude of the damage.