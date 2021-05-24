Home

Business

Rebranding in line with green emission target

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 4:35 pm

Total has rebranded to TotalEnergies, reflecting on its target for green emission.

Managing Director, Dennis Michael upon unveiling the new brand says the company has undertaken an investment of over $10million to continue improving its services.

He says TotalEnergies mission is to provide affordable, clean, and reliable energy to as many people as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

Michael says energy is at the core of climate change and for this reason, TotalEnergies wants to meet the challenge of the 21st century.

“Our ambition is to be a major player in the energy transition. Simply put, we want to provide more energy, fewer emissions and we will achieve this with customers, stakeholders, and the society in general.”

Michael says they are committed to net-zero, a path they have chosen to take in determination.

During the rebrand, the company also introduced its wash service and opened its new concept of Quartz Autocare lube bays at their service stations.

