Rebranded McDonald's restaurants are unveiled in Russia

[Source: CNN News]

(CNN)The golden arches and Big Mac may have gone, but Russians saw 15 McDonald’s restaurants reopen on Sunday under new branding and ownership, according to its owner Alexander Nikolaevich Govor.

The American fast-food giant has been renamed “Vkusno & Tochka,” which translates to “Tasty and that’s it.”

The company, which has Oleg Paroev serving as director-general, plans to open 200 branches by the end of June and all branches by the end of the summer, according to a press release.

“If you recall, in May, McDonald’s announced they were removing their businesses from Russia. I am very proud that they chose me to continue developing this business. That means the company views me as someone who fully shares all the principles of business and values of McDonald’s,” Govor said at a press conference.

“I won’t hide the fact that I am an ambitious man, and so I am not just going to simply open up all 850 restaurants but I am going to develop new ones as well,” he said.

According to a press release, 62,000 former McDonald’s employees were also retained.

The rebranding coincided with Russia Day, a holiday marking the country’s independence. It took place at the same location in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, where McDonald’s opened its first Russian restaurant on January 31, 1990.

McDonald’s subsequently expanded its reach within the country and as of early March, there were about 850 locations operating in Russia.

However, the chain decided to leave the country and sell its Russian business, in line with many other Western businesses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

McDonald’s accepted a charge of almost $1.4 billion after the sale to Govor, Reuters reported. Paroev has said other franchises could work under the new brand, but the traditional McDonald’s brand will leave the country.

Russia’s anti-monopoly service said the chain could elect to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, although many terms of the sale to Govor are still unclear, Reuters also reported.