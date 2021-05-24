Home

Rebel Wilson perfect fit to promote Fiji

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 19, 2021 4:08 pm

Tourism Fiji believes the series of commercials shot with Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson on Fiji’s reopening will attract more tourists.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says Wilson fits the perfect criteria for advertising Fiji to the world.

The Pitch Perfect actress was in the country a few weeks ago to promote the campaign “Open for Happiness”, which reflects the genuine warmth and “Bula spirit” that encapsulates Fiji as a destination.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s why we choose people like Rebel Wilson to work with us in the commercials. We need to get people interested in Fiji to look at what we got and if it means that more people come onto our website and look at all our deals and offers then we have done really well.”

Hill says ever since the Pitch Perfect movie star landed in the country, there has been a buzz from international visitors on Fiji’s status.

He says they hope the commercials will be a momentum to bring in more holidaymakers and rebuild the devastated industry.

The 41-year-old comedian has been posting images and videos on her social media account that has reached millions of views.

Fiji opens its borders in two weeks.

