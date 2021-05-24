REALB works on improving service delivery

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has been working on five critical projects to improve service delivery.

Board Chair, Doctor Abdul Hassan says they intend to enhance organizational capacity and foster real estate industry compliance.

Dr Hassan says they have developed an Online Agents Licensing Portal to address the issue of bogus agents.

Article continues after advertisement

“The list of agents have been shown and all the potential buyers of the properties can look through the website to see who the registered agents are and who are the salesperson for those agents. Definitely, if Fijians are more cautious while going through our records they will be able to identify who are the real agents and the salespersons.”

The other critical projects include a new logo, the 2022 – 2025 Strategic Plan, a revamped website, and the National Property Sales Database.