REALB looking at strategies: Dr Hassan

It has become difficult for the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board to stop illegal activities that have tainted the industry as some agents have been found putting properties on listings without the consent of the owners.

REALB Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says they had received several complaints on this last year, however, the issue is recurring.

Dr Hassan says they’re working to eradicate agents from operating illegally by continuing their ground inspection and surveillance.

“This is one area we are looking into. We are looking at ways to track down agents practising such in the real estate sector. But definitely they should not do that as they should have the consent from the owner.”

Dr Hassan says they are dealing with dishonest agents in three different stages.

“One is to give them a warning. If they do not improve then we will suspend the agent and the last action will be to terminate the license.”

The REALB is urging property owners to remain vigilant and has reminded Fijians to beware of bogus agents.