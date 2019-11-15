Home

Business

REALB calls for collaboration to address housing shortages

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:20 pm
Chair Dr. Abdul Hassan.

The Real Estate Licensing Board anticipates more collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address the shortage of low cost housing.

REALB has called for more joint effort adding that housing demands continues to be a problem.

Chair Dr. Abdul Hassan says while the Housing Authority is handling most of the work, there is still a need for efficiency and they hope REALB will have a say in addressing the issue.

“They should bring some efficiency, effectiveness, and ensure we are sustainable in developing the housing for the low-income earners, and probably this maybe lacking with our stakeholders they are handling all these cases.”

Dr. Hassan believes there is a lack of understanding of the types of demand in the market and what needs to be done.

He also says while government incentives are encouraging, the real issue of shortage of affordable properties for low income earners remain.

