Real Estate agents struggle as rental income decreases

With Fijians now opting for low rental properties, some Real Estate agents are struggling.

The agents have been heavily relying on commission for their income.

Many high end rental properties are now empty, as tenants have either gone back to their countries or have downgraded to cheaper apartments.

Bayshore Director Arif Khan says stakeholders need to work together to create activities within the sector.

“With the lower demand I think there should be greater collaborations between the investors, landlords and agents as well as banks to ensure that we work together to sustain ourselves.”

He adds that property owners might find it difficult to pay their mortgage as many rental properties are being vacated due to the low budget of Fijians.

“With the mortgage payment deferment coming out in three months some of the landlords or old investment properties may need a deferment because of the fact that some tenants have either moved to lower rental properties or have moved to their villages.”

Khan says the agents need to move away from the mindset of making profits to just sustaining themselves.