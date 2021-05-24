Home

Business

Real estate agents play a vital role: Koya

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 24, 2022 12:23 pm
Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya during the Jokhan Realtors Pte Limited reception [Source: Fijian Government]

For the real estate sector to thrive, Fiji needs to work within the boundaries of the law and bring in the right skills and discipline.

While attending the Jokhan Realtors Pte Limited reception, Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says everyone has had to work smarter to find solutions so that every Fijian has the opportunity to one day own their own home.

Koya says real estate agents and salespersons play a pivotal role in the revival of the sector as we progress with economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“Agents are essentially the ambassadors of the sector. So there is a great expectation to hold the highest standard of conduct, integrity and professional standards”.

The Minister says they are developing a service-oriented culture, instilling confidence in the private sector and strengthening the foundation of a robust and sustainable Fijian economy.

He adds they have seen cases of dishonesty, however, there have also been cases of trust.

