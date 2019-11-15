Real Estate Agents reposition themselves

Real Estate Agents are now repositioning themselves to be able to earn a living until the sector gains consumer confidence.

Bayshore Real Estate Director Arif Khan says rental income has dropped and agents have cut down on expenses.

Khan adds many Fijians are now opting for low budget houses.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are still people who are making adjustments in their lives. They lived in a very luxury house paying $5000 but they are now moving to something around $2500. So we are noticing this trend where people are downgrading.”

Khan says as tourism activity remains muted, many Fijians working in the sector have returned to their villages, impacting landlords in Nadi and Lautoka who are now losing rental income.