Re-planting is critical to commercial logging companies

Government’s thirty million trees in fifteen years initiative has prompted local hardwood and timber companies to beef up on their respective re-afforestation process.

Fiji Hardwood General Manager Shakeel Maharaj says despite the hike in commercial logging activity across the country, the company has imposed stringent measures to ensure trees are re-planted after every harvest.

Maharaj says they are now engaging landowners to re-plant these mahogany for the benefit of the company and contributes to Fiji’s tree planting initiative.

“It is an on-going initiative because we have to create cycle of harvesting. Our mahogany takes 30 years to harvest so by the time we finish off one of our harvesting site, we re-forest we move on to our next forest to harvest.”

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Osea Naiqamu in a statement has confirmed that a total of two point three million trees and mangroves covering 2000 hectares have been planted in the past 20 months.

He adds the initiative is critical in an effort to address certain pressing issues where stakeholder’s engagement is critical.