Re-opening of borders will be a lifeline for many Fijian

The re-opening of international borders and the revival of the tourism industry will benefit many Fijians who were indirectly employed in the tourism sector.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says these Fijians had little to no job because of the pandemic, however, easing of the restrictions have led to them getting employed.

Hill says local tourism has resulted in some Fijians getting re-employed which includes musicians who have already started entertaining at some of the resorts.

“I was talking to a musician group in Nadi. They have just started getting employed and doing what they are good at. That’s why it’s so important to get tourism back up and running because a lot of people depend on it for work. It’s critically important.”

Hill says the tourism stakeholders have worked together and collectively made sure that they are ready when the border re-open.