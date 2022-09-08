RBF will discontinue the use of cheques in 2024: Ali

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank will remove cheques by 2024.

Governor Ariff Ali says this is part of the banks’ plan to modernize Fiji’s payment system.

Ali says RBF was not previously mandated to regulate the payment system until last year, and its initial priority is the upgrade of its Real Time Gross Settlement System.

“By 2024, there’ll be no cheques. So hopefully once we launch the CSD’s and the real gross settlement system, something we’re working on is by 2024 there’ll be no cheques so basically, no more paper cheques there’ll be more electronic payments.”

Ali adds that early next year, the Reserve Bank of Fiji will go live on instant fund transfers between different banks.

There are plans to also facilitate these transfers between competing telecommunication companies.