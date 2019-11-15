RBF undertakes second DSS

The second national Financial Services Demand Side Survey is being undertaken by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The six-week survey will enable the government, RBF other stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the financial situations, needs and barriers of different segments of the Fijian population.

This year’s survey focuses on gender and green financial inclusion.

It will capture the issues faced by women with regards to access, usage and quality of financial products and services and the levels of resilience of the Fijian people to climate-related events.

The survey will cover over 1,000 adults selected from across four divisions to ensure national representation by location, gender and income level.

The RBF says data collected will assist in the formulation of evidence-based policy interventions to develop the financial sector and enhance inclusion.

A key outcome will be determining targets for the next National Financial Inclusion Strategy for Fiji.

The results of the survey are expected to be released within the first quarter of 2021.

The RBF is working with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, the United Nations Capital Development Fund and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.