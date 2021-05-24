RBF notes economic activity in the West

Economic activity has picked up in the Western Division which is expected to further increase in the next few months.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Chief Manager Economics Petaia Tuimanu says this is based on the feedback they have received so far which has been generally positive compared to where the country was 2 years ago.

Tuimanu says even though economic mobility is still below pre-COVID, there is a sense of optimism, especially in the tourism industry.

“Things have moved on the up and obviously with the reopening of borders we have seen the economic activity pick up here in the West and generally across the country and we see these sentiments being validated in the surveys that we do and also the data we receive on a monthly basis from the industry itself.”

Tuimanu says the recent announcement of more COVID protocols being relaxed will obviously help the tourism industry stakeholders.

The RBF team is also in the west conducting consultations with various players in the economy.

Tuimanu says this is basically for the GDP forecast review as they expect the economy to grow by 11.3%.

He adds these sessions will also assist them in reviewing the numbers.