RBF maintains monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has kept the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 0.25 percent.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the resurgence of infections in Australia and New Zealand will now further delay the resumption of international travel to Fiji and defer the return to some form of normalcy of the tourism industry.

Ali adds partial indicators for consumption and investment remain well below those recorded a year ago and are in line with the forecast for the sharpest economic contraction on record.

Recent sectorial data shows some improvements over the month with the financial sector remaining stable for now and banking system liquidity reached a record high of $992.6 million boosted by the Government’s drawdown of an external loan.

To ensure businesses affected by the pandemic continue to have access to cheaper credit, the Disaster Rehabilitation and Containment Facility has been increased further by $50 million to $150 million.

Consumer prices continue to fall as the inflation rate was -1.6 percent in July. Deflation is expected to continue with the year-end inflation expected at -3.0 percent, given low demand and the reduction of taxes and duties.

The RBF says the persistence of the pandemic and the associated delay in the resumption of international travel is a significant downside risk.