Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

RBF launches regulatory Sandbox

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 8, 2020 3:06 pm
The Reserve Bank has launched guidelines for a FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, aimed to foster the responsible development of innovative solutions in our financial sector.

The Reserve Bank has launched guidelines for a FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, aimed to foster the responsible development of innovative solutions in our financial sector.

The regulatory sandbox specifically provides an innovative and safe space that facilitates controlled live tests of new financial products and services prior to commercial deployment.

Governor, Ariff Ali, acknowledged that “financial technology, commonly referred to as FinTech, continues to play a transformative role in broadening access to essential financial services.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this has been evident through the use of services such as card and QRcode-based payments, agent banking, online banking, mobile money, and other emerging digital financial services.

The Governor says the guidelines recognize the need to evolve regulation that enables genuinely beneficial innovation while simultaneously responding to new risks emerging from more sophisticated solutions.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.