RBF Governor slams social media critics

ACCF Board chair has slammed social media critics’ falsely stating there are not enough funds to pay compensation.

Speaking to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs today, Ariff Ali stressed these rumors are not true.

With queries of unpaid claims, Ali says people have to understand that there is a process that needs to be followed before payment is done.

“Once permanent disability is confirmed by the health specialist then payment is made so there’s this window that people need to understand, they need to wait to be paid the appropriate amount.”

Ali says around $21m is there in a trust fund that only caters for compensation payments and the ACCF has paid out $7.5m of compensation to date.