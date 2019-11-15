RBF forecasts the economy to expand by 1.7%

The Reserve Bank in its latest review has stated the Fijian economy is anticipated to expand at a slightly higher rate of 1.7 percent in 2020.

This following the estimated growth of one percent in 2019.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the growth is expected to be underpinned by the agriculture, information & communication, manufacturing, financial & insurance activities, wholesale & retail and accommodation & foodservice sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says, however, headwinds from the global economy coupled with the Coronavirus outbreak and the Australian bushfires could negatively weigh on the economic outturn for this year.

He says domestic demand which had been weak throughout last year is expected to recover in 2020 in conjunction with economic activity.

Annual inflation stood at a record low of -0.9 percent in December 2019, compared to the 4.8 percent recorded in 2018 on account of lower prices in the communication and alcoholic beverages, tobacco & narcotics categories.

Global growth is forecast to rise to 3.3 percent in 2020 from an estimated 2.9 percent in 2019.