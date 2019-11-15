RBF examines virus threat

At the bank’s board meeting today, RBF Governor Ariff Ali said the domestic impact of the coronavirus outbreak will likely be most prominent in the tourism sector.

This is due to travel bans on foreign nationals, cancelled flights and the current uncertainty and risks surrounding global travel.

The RBF Governor says local businesses may also potentially feel the ripple effects of disruptions to China’s supply chain and manufacturing network, especially through lower growth in our major trading partners.

Article continues after advertisement

And while the spread of the virus poses further downside risks to domestic and global growth projections, Ali says a decline in crude oil prices resulting from lower demand in China will help Fiji’s trade balance.

Ali says the RBF will continue its monitoring economic developments and risks and adjust monetary policy if needed.

Fiji’s foreign reserves currently stand at $2 billion 264 million enough to cover more than five months of imports of goods and non-factor services according to the Reserve Bank of Fiji’.