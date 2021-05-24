RBF awarded for commemorative $50 banknote

The Reserve Bank has been awarded the ‘Regional Commemorative Banknote of the Year Award 2021’ for the commemorative $50 banknote.

The award was given at the Reconnaissance International High Security Printing Webinar held on Thursday.

The commemorative banknote was issued into circulation from October 7th 2020.

Governor Ariff Ali says the RBF is extremely proud of this achievement and extends its appreciation to De La Rue Currency for partnering with the Bank to design a high quality banknote.

The banknote not only showcased Fiji’s diversity as an independent nation but also emphasised key elements from Fiji’s Independence journey, says Ali.

He also thanked other stakeholders for their contribution towards the designing, production, launch and issuance of Fiji’s 50th Anniversary of Independence commemorative banknote.

Ali says they’re grateful to Reconnaissance International for recognising the banknote, as this reaffirms Fiji’s currency as amongst the best in the world.

He adds the RBF is proud to contribute to Fiji’s historic 50th Anniversary of Independence milestone achieved last year.