RBF and ANZ to further financial literacy training

Fijians across all sectors will have a chance to gain some financial literacy training to assist them in better fund management.

This comes after the ANZ Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reserve Bank of Fiji for the financial literacy Train the Trainers programme.

According to ANZ Country Head, Saud Minam, over 22,000 people in Fiji have undergone training on ANZ’s Money Minded Program that teaches people financial literacy.

The education program helps build knowledge and confidence to help people make informed decisions about how to manage money.

Minam says the objective is to help Fijians better manage their funds.

“It is so important for everyone to understand how to manage money for today and tomorrow. But I think today, signing this MOU with the Reserve Bank of Fiji it just endorses and puts a seal to it that the Money Minded program is one of the best in the market today.”

RBF Chief Manager Financial System Development, Poasa Werekoro, says this workshop is part of a wider COVID-19 Economic Response Financial Literacy Outreach Campaign, that they are undertaking in partnership with the UN’s Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme, which aligns with RBF’s efforts to drive the national financial inclusion agenda.