RB Patel Group records profit

RB Patel Group has declared an interim dividend of two cents per share totaling three million dollars, to be paid on February 10th.

In a market announcement for half-year financial reports to December 31st, 2021, Board Chair, Yogesh Karan says with operating profits up 19 percent over last year’s results the performance is extremely respectable.

Karan says this was achieved considering the continuing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, closed borders until recently, and a significant economic downturn.

He adds the West continues to show the highest impact in terms of sales and rental income for the company.

The turnover for the current period is $69m as compared to $67m last year.

Profit for the six months for the RB Group stood at $4.7m against last year’s $3.9m, an increase of just over 19 percent.