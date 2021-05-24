RB Patel Group completes $13m project

Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on businesses, the RB Patel Group Limited has completed a multi-million dollar project in Nadi.

The construction of the three-storey building at Jet Point in Martintar Nadi started in 2018 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer, Deepak Rathod says they invested thirteen million dollars in the project.

Rathod says this recent investment is the fifth phase of the project.

“A number of tenants are already there. HFC is the first one who came in. There is a number of shops that have already been taken up. There are two other levels we have interest at the moment and we are sorting leases with some people.”

The Jet Point property consists of a supermarket, a cinema, and a car park with 300 parking spaces.

The company now wants to add more variety.

The RB Patel Group has eleven supermarkets around the country.