Rate collection continues to be a challenge: Kumar

The collection of rates continues to be a major challenge for the municipal councils.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the total rate arrears at the end of December 2018 was 48.1 million dollars.

Kumar says last year there were two amnesty periods given to residential ratepayers to clear the principal sum with the respective municipal councils.

“By providing rates amnesty to residential ratepayers a sum of $5.5 million was recovered bringing down the total arrears to $44.3 million including the interest at the end of December 2019.”

Kumar says this year from January to April the council managed to collect $1.96 m in rate arrears as a result the total rate arrears is now $42.4m.

“This does not include the rates that needs to be collected by December 2020. If we include the uncollected rates for the year 2020 then the total rates owed by the ratepayers is in the sum of $56m.”

Kumar says this year the Suva City council rate collection is the highest.

Suva City council collected $13.8m from a total invoiced sum of $15.7 m which is 85 percent.