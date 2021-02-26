Rare cards trade for big money

Rare Pokémon cards are fetching six figures at auctions as the Japanese cartoon and video game series celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The Pokémon franchise is more valuable than those of Star Wars and Harry Potter combined.

A card game based on the Pokémon series was created in 1996 with millions playing and trading the cards globally.

A rare first edition card set recently sold for more than $400,000 (£282,000).

The Pokémon series, created by Japanese tech giant Nintendo along with games developers Game Freak and Creatures, turns 25 on Saturday.