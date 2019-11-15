Rarawai Mill to crush over 700k tonnes of cane

A total of 728,280 tonnes of cane is expected to be harvested from the Rarawai and Penang area during this crushing season.

Speaking during the opening of the cane crushing in Ba today, Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says it’s estimated the mill will produce a total of 58, 295 tonnes of sugar.

Karan says this is an increase of 30% when compared to the 2019 crushing season.

According to Karan, they expect more cane to be harvested mechanically.

This year 26 mechanical harvesters will be operating in the Ba area.

11 locals have already been trained by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to operate these harvesters while another 11 are currently undergoing training.

In terms of maintenance at the Rarawai Mill, Karan highlighted work had been done to fix most of the issues.

He adds they are expecting less mill breakdowns for this season.