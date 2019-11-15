Rapid change in technology affects Post Fiji’s revenue

The rapid change in technology has transformed how people keep in touch with families and friends but at the expense of postal services.

The new technological trend is also impacting Post Fiji’s revenue which operates 58 outlets throughout the country.

Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says social media has affected postal services.

“Consumer behavior has changed. Consumer perception has changed. People are more technology-oriented. Gone are those days when people used to write letters and send love letters and those things have gone down. People are using more social media.”

He says they are now looking at new ways to increase revenue.

“Letters are declining substantially and it is time for us to reinvent and re-engineer our business model and we are in the process of developing a new strategic plan. The market dynamics are changing and we are innovating new products which have got new mileage in the market.”

Post-Fiji hopes they will be able to sustain their operations through innovative ideas and will be utilizing their 58 distribution networks to generate revenue.