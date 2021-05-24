Home

Business

Ransomware gang websites disappear from internet

| @BBCWorld
July 14, 2021 12:05 pm
The group recently demanded a huge bitcoin ransom for an attack targeting IT firm Kaseya. [Source: BBC]

Websites for a Russian-linked ransomware gang blamed for attacks on hundreds of businesses worldwide have gone offline.

Monitors say a payment website and a blog run by the REvil group became suddenly unreachable.

The reason behind the disappearance is unknown, but has sparked speculation that the group may have been targeted deliberately by authorities.

It comes amid growing pressure between the US and Russia over cyber-crime.

US President, Joe Biden said he raised the issue with Vlamidir Putin during a phone call on Friday, after discussing the subject during a summit with the Russian president in Geneva last month.

