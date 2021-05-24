Home

Raiwaqa vendors remain optimistic

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 4:40 pm
Vendors at the Raiwaqa Market in Suva are anticipating high traffic from today following the re-opening of schools.

Although the market was a bit quiet today, Ulamila Bera says they are optimistic that things will improve as more parents will be out looking for fresh vegetables.

“Given that feasting, season is over and the resumption of school, many are hunting for fruits and vegetables trying to make up for the unhealthy meals during the festive season.”

Article continues after advertisement

Navitalai Naqiri says the past eight months have been a struggle, as they had to make do with whatever earnings they made.

“Sometimes it is busy here and then it quiets down. The sale is slow because many people have started farming. But it takes patience to sell here every day.”

The Riawaqa Market vendors says their main aim is to keep their produce fresh and sell them at reasonable prices.

