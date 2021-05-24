Home

Rainforest Eco Lodge launches new look

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 12:01 pm

The Rainforest Eco Lodge in Colo-I-Suva announced its new logo and name today, together with a new management team.

Hiram Whippy is the new General Manager who brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having spent close to 20 years in management and operations roles across Fiji’s hospitality industry.

The Rainforest Eco Lodge was originally built in 1999 as the Raintree Lodge by its founder, Thomas Davis, as Fiji’s first eco-tourism resort.

The lodge is approximately 15 kms from the Nausori airport and 9 kms from Suva and is built around a 100 ft-deep lake that was originally a quarry in the 1950s and 60s.

The nature-lovers’ resort nestled in Suva’s forest reserve offers guests 22 rooms, catering to all types of travelers, from budget travelers to families who want self-contained bures or

honeymooners wanting privacy in our natural rainforest environment.

The Rainforest Eco Lodge is now owned entirely by a group of local investors.

 

