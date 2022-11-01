Radisson Blu Resort Fiji donates $10k to FCS

[Photo: Supplied]

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji celebrated Pinktober month with a $10,000 donation to the Fiji Cancer Society.

General Manager, Charles Homsy says the donation was made possible through the purchasing of Pinktober merchandise by staff and guests.

Homsy says while it is unfortunate that we have loved ones suffering from the disease, we must not withhold our hands in trying to help.

He says through combined efforts, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji was able to act and position itself as a supporter in the fight against breast cancer.

He adds a walk-a-thon was also organized, with the inclusion of guests for the walk from the hotel to the Denarau Industrial Park.